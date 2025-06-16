Jay-Z’s Stage Name Has Roots in Brooklyn Subway Lines and Mentor

The name Jay-Z comes from three distinct sources: the J/Z subway lines near his Brooklyn home, his childhood nickname "Jazzy," and his music mentor Jaz-O. However, some fans are only now discovering this.

Shawn Corey Carter - now known worldwide as Jay-Z - was named Billboard and Vibe's Greatest Rapper of All Time in 2023. His big break came through Jaz-O, who featured him on the hit song "The Originators." The track landed them a coveted spot on Yo! MTV Raps.

Many fans were stunned to learn about the origins of his name. One X user wrote, as noted in The Mirror: "Is it embarrassing that I only recognized the meaning of Jay-Z's name a couple days ago?" "@RealMichaelKay really just informed me on the meaning of rap legend Jay-Z's name lol I'm actually ashamed of myself," another fan commented.

The internet started buzzing with talk about his name's connection to the subway. "He picked his name because he used to take the J train to the Z train a lot," wrote one Reddit user. Another added: "This whole time I've been thinking this dude's name is Jay, turns out he named himself after two NYC subway lines."

Someone else expressed, "Funny thing is, Jay-Z doesn't look like a Shawn. I think the name Jay fits him better."

In 2017, he made history as the first MC to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Even Barack Obama recognized this achievement, stating he was "the only President to listen to Jay-Z's music in the Oval Office."