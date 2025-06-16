Mass. Towns Plan Events for Juneteenth Commemorations

Several communities across Massachusetts are planning special commemorations and events to honor Juneteenth. The federal holiday on Thursday, June 19, recognizes the "day the last African American slaves were notified that they had been freed from their masters," according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Explore the following Juneteenth events taking place this year.

Bridgewater

The First UU Society of Middleboro and Bridgewater Juneteenth Committee will host a Juneteenth event in Bridgewater on Saturday, June 21. Juneteenth in Bridgewater will feature presentations of Black cultural excellence. African drumming, entertainment, kids' crafts, food trucks, and more will be featured.

When: Saturday, June 21, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: University Park at Bridgewater State University, near the Bridgewater MBTA station, 131 Summer St., Bridgewater

Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard

A flag-raising ceremony will take place in Barnstable from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, in the outdoor courtyard at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum, 397 Main St. in Hyannis.

Falmouth's Juneteenth Community Celebration Committee is partnering with Highfield Hall & Gardens to hold a free event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, at Saint Barnabas Church, 91 Main St. in Falmouth. The event will feature soul food samples, music, dancing, children's activities, and food trucks.

Provincetown

Provincetown will hold its annual Juneteenth Celebration & Cookout on the lawn of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House on Thursday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include speeches from community members and performances by artists of color.

The week concludes with a 6:30 p.m. cabaret performance by James Jackson Jr., on Saturday and Sunday, June 21 and 22, sponsored by The Gifford House. Tickets are $40 plus a fee and are available through Eventbrite.

Salem

The city of Salem will hold several events to commemorate Juneteenth. These events include a flag-raising ceremony, a documentary and film screening at Cinema Salem, and an outdoor film screening at Salem Common.

A Juneteenth flag-raising will take place at Riley Plaza at noon on Wednesday, June 18, and will be held in collaboration with the North Shore Juneteenth Association. The flag-raising ceremony will feature remarks from State Representative and School Committee Member Manny Cruz, NSJA President and Lynn City Council Member Nicole McClain, and spoken word artist and inaugural Poet Laureate of Lynn Michelle La Poetica. Closing remarks and reflections will be offered Monieke McNeil of Salem.

Salem's Juneteenth Jam Festival II will take place on June 19 at noon at Charlotte Forten Park. Attendees are invited to participate in a public reading of Frederick Douglass's famous speech "The Meaning of The Fourth Of July" for the Negro led by anti-racist educator and local organizer Toni Waldron.

Stoughton

Stoughton will recognize forgotten female veterans, the female World War II troop Six Triple Eight, the only U.S. Women's Army Corps unit of color.

Live performances will include Stoughton High School's Jazz Combo, the Mean River Blues Band, and X-CLUSIVE Step Dancers.

When: Thursday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.