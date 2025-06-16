Renter Numbers Surpass Homeowners in Key Boston Suburbs as Housing Costs Rise

The number of renters in Boston’s suburbs is growing rapidly, reshaping the region’s housing landscape as home prices soar.

Between 2018 and 2023, Boston’s surrounding suburbs added 25,500 renters, a 7% increase that outpaces the city’s own 5.2% growth in renters during the same period, according to a report cited by the Boston Real Estate Times.

Two communities — Brookline and Watertown — have seen a major shift, with renters now outnumbering homeowners. These traditionally owner-heavy suburbs have flipped to renter majorities, though most Boston suburbs still have more homeowners than renters.

Chelsea and Lawrence remain Massachusetts’ rental hotspots, with about 70% of households renting, the highest rates in the state. Quincy has also seen a surge, adding 3,500 new renter households since 2018.

“The rise of the renter suburb is not a blip. It’s a fundamental shift in how Americans live and think about housing,” the report said.

This trend is not unique to Boston. Across the East Coast — from New York to Miami, Philadelphia to Baltimore — suburban renter ship is growing quickly. Nationwide, suburbs have gained 231,000 new renter households since 2018, according to data from Pro Builder and Axios.

Cities such as Dallas, Minneapolis, Tampa and Baltimore are experiencing similar patterns, with suburban rental growth outpacing that of their urban cores. In Minneapolis, suburban rental growth exceeded city growth by three percentage points.

Despite rising demand, housing supply is not keeping pace. Greater Boston is projected to add only 11,000 new housing units in early 2025, with Boston itself receiving just a quarter of those. With median home prices approaching $1 million, many residents are turning to renting.

Remote work has made suburban living more accessible, but it also presents challenges. Many suburban renters face longer commutes and uneven access to public transportation.