This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 16

June 16 is a historic day in hip-hop and R&B. It's associated with several notable events that continue to echo in the music world. On this day in 1971, one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, Tupac Shakur was born. Tupac would go on to sell over 75 million albums worldwide and is among the most decorated hip-hop artists. In 2002, he was inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. Finally in 2023, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.