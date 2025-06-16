This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 16
June 16 is a historic day in hip-hop and R&B. It's associated with several notable events that continue to echo in the music world. On this day in 1971, one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time, Tupac Shakur was born. Tupac would go on to sell over 75 million albums worldwide and is among the most decorated hip-hop artists. In 2002, he was inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. Finally in 2023, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 16 has seen the release of groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B albums including:
- 2009: Rapper Juicy J dropped his sophomore album, Hustle Till I Die. With guest appearances by fellow rappers Gucci Mane, Project Pat, and Webbie, the album peaked at No. 106 on the Billboard 200.
- 2017: Rapper 2 Chainz released his fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2018: The Carters, a duo comprising of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, released their debut album. EVERYTHING IS LOVE debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2023: Rapper Gunna released his fourth album, a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
On June 16 we saw cultural moments that have shaped the evolution of hip-hop and R&B, such as:
- 1979: Music icon Donna Summer's seventh album, Bad Girls, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album spawned three Billboard Hot 100 number ones: “Dim All The Lights,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff.”
- 2018: The Carters dropped “APESHIT,” the only single from their debut album, EVERYTHING IS LOVE, alongside a video shot at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France. The single won awards for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Industry Changes and Challenges
June 16 has also witnessed significant upheavals and tragic moments.
- 1975: Record executive Don Robey died of a heart attack at the age of 71. As the founder of Peacock Records, he was the first African American record mogul. Robey is remembered for helping launch the careers of many R&B icons of the 1950s and 1960s, including Big Mama Thornton, Johnny Ace, and Junior Parker.
- 2014: R&B singer Jennifer Lopez and her former spouse, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning salsa singer Marc Anthony, finalized their divorce. The couple's marriage, which lasted 10 years, yielded two children, twins Emme and Maximilian.
June 16 will forever be an influential day in hip-hop and R&B history. This day has ushered in several landmark albums that still resonate with fans worldwide. It also saw the death of a pioneering R&B record executive and the divorce finalization of one of music's most iconic couples.