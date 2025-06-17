Ashanti’s BET Awards Show Puts Pregnancy Rumors to Rest

At the 2025 BET Awards on June 10, Ashanti shut down rumors about a possible pregnancy that started when Keyshia Cole spoke up during a May radio interview.

"She got a baby. She pregnant again," Cole said on The Breakfast Club. When asked more, she backed off fast: "I didn't break anything. I saw this on the internet."

The star's tight leather outfit with a cinched waist at the show sparked quick reactions online.

"Ashanti does not look like she's pregnant again! She looks snatched lol. Was that a rumor? #BET Awards," another X user commented.

Word first spread last November when sources claimed she was carrying a second child with Nelly. The two had just welcomed their first baby in July, months before.

Quick-thinking fans did the math. A November pregnancy would show by June's show. One fan on Lipstick Alley noticed something else: "She looks good. Looks like she lost a lot of weight."

This mix-up shows how fast gossip can spiral out of control. Cole's casual comment turned into big news, even though she wasn't sure herself. "I hope not. Because I don't know anything," she admitted during the show.

Cole, now 43, dropped this news bomb while talking about an old "Verzuz" show with Ashanti where they had an awkward moment that made fans online assume there was beef between them. Debunking that rumor, she still praised her peer: "She's amazing. I mean just to be up on that platform with Ashanti, I appreciate that."