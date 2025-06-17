Chris Brown Brings Out 50 Cent During UK Tour

Chris Brown made a dramatic return to the stage in Manchester on June 15, and he didn’t come alone. Fans were stunned when Brown brought out 50 Cent as a surprise guest during his UK tour stop.

The two have worked together before on the song “I’m the Man,” and 50 was in town for a festival — but no one expected him to join Brown live on stage. Midway through the set, Brown teased the crowd:

“My brother flew all the way out here, to celebrate his birthday, my brother came out here, he says he’s going to turn the fuck up.”

Soon after, 50 Cent burst onto the stage and launched into “What Up Gangsta,” the opening track from his famous album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

This concert carried extra meaning — it was held in the same city where Brown was arrested just one month earlier, charged with grievous bodily harm with intent after a 2023 nightclub incident in London.

During the show, Brown thanked the crowd — and even the jail: “I just want to tell you all, I love you all to death, I am so thankful that I could come out here tonight. Thank you all for having me and supporting me and thank you to the jail, y’all was really nice.”

50 Cent has publicly supported Brown throughout the legal trouble. After Brown was released on bail, he wrote:

“CB out he made bond, I’m only saying s--- about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run!”

Brown’s arrest last month led to him being held in custody and denied bail at first. He was released just two days before the Manchester concert after posting nearly $7 million. His release came with strict conditions: he must remain in the UK, surrender his passport, and follow court orders — though he’s allowed to travel for tour purposes.