Go Through Security Before Arriving at the Airport. Logan to Test ‘Remote Terminals’ in 2026

Passengers catching flights from Logan International Airport may soon have an easier way to get through security and into their seats without long delays in the terminal.

Officials with Massport, which oversees Logan's operations, have a plan to test remote terminals to assist with passenger flow.

Massport CEO Rich Davey explained the new concept during an event at the Boston Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 12. All pre-boarding security measures that passengers would typically perform before entering the airport terminal would take place at a remote place miles away from the airport.

“You would be able to park or get dropped off, go through TSA security, check your bag, get on a sterile bus, and then be dropped off on the sterile side of the airport,” he said in comments recorded by GBH Boston.

While the proposal remains in its early stages, Davey said that Massport officials hope to create the program late next year. Massport hasn't yet set a location for the concept, but Framingham and Braintree are being considered as potential sites.

While Framingham's public information officer, Susan Petroni, stated that there had been no formal talks on the matter with the city regarding the remote terminal idea, Mayor Charles Sisitsky expressed his support for the pilot project.

“I would be excited to see Framingham serve as a pilot for a remote terminal,” he told GBH News by email. “Allowing our residents, families, and business travelers to complete check-in and security here in Framingham, instead of having to do it with everyone traveling at Logan Airport, would be a valuable advantage for our community.”