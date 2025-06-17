OUTLOUD Music Festival to Conclude Boston Pride Celebrations on June 21

The OUTLOUD Music Festival will bring Boston's Pride month celebrations to a close on The Stage at Suffolk Downs on Saturday, June 21. The event will be headlined by global pop star Kim Petras and drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

Known for its artist-heavy, high-energy vibes, the festival will expand beyond its Los Angeles roots, reaching an East Coast city that's expected to boost Boston's travel economy. The event will feature entertainment, food and beverage stations, beer gardens, and craft cocktail experiences.

"With OUTLOUD's brand recognition and an all-star lineup, the June 21 event is positioned to bring national attention and dollars to the Massachusetts hospitality sector," according to a Travel and Tour World report on Saturday, June 14.

Boston city officials and tourism boards are collaborating with festival organizers to promote safety and accessibility for all participants. Enhanced public transportation, crowd management, and hospitality partnerships are being reviewed and adjusted to create an engaging experience for attendees at OUTLOUD Boston.

“The expectation is [that] LA and New York” are epicenters of queer community,” said Boston's Tiffani Faison in an interview with Boston magazine. “There's something really special about a city of our size being thought of first.”