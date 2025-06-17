Sun Cruiser to Cover Parking Fees at Mass. Beaches This Summer

A subsidiary of a Boston beer company is ensuring that vacationers won't be stuck with high parking fees at Massachusetts beaches this summer.

Sun Cruiser, a part of the Boston Beer Company, has launched the Sun Cruiser Beach Parking Payout program. The program enables residents and visitors to enjoy their time at Massachusetts beaches at no cost.

How Do You Get Free Parking at Massachusetts Beaches This Summer?

To get your beach parking fees covered by Sun Cruiser, upload your beach parking receipt from any Massachusetts beach town to SunCruiserBeachFund.com. Sun Cruiser will reimburse individuals $20 through Venmo to cover the parking costs.

The Sun Cruiser Beach Parking Payout program will begin on Friday, June 20, and continue until the fund is exhausted.

What Products Does Sun Cruiser Offer?