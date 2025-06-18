Beloved Pizzeria Named Best Restaurant in Massachusetts

Foodie Haven has named a much-loved pizzeria in Boston's North End the best restaurant in Massachusetts.

In its compilation of the best restaurants in every state, Foodie Haven awarded Galleria Umberto top honors as the best restaurant in Massachusetts.

Here's what Foodie Haven had to say about Galleria Umberto:

"Picture this: It's lunchtime in Boston, and you're lining up at Galleria Umberto. This iconic pizzeria serves some of the best Sicilian-style pizza you'll ever taste. The secret? A perfect balance of crisp crust and savory toppings. Add an arancini to that order, and you won't regret it."

According to the restaurant's website, Umberto Deuterio established Galleria Umberto in 1974. His sons Paul and Ralph, who still operate it today, inherited the business.

Known for its $1.85 slices, the cash-only establishment takes pride in creating its Sicilian pizza and calzones.

Galleria Umberto has also garnered praise from review sites such as Yelp and Tripadvisor. In 2022, Boston magazine claimed the restaurant had the best Sicilian pizza in the city.

In 2018, Galleria Umberto was given the America's Classics award from the James Beard Foundation.

“The Deuterios make arancini and calzones, but the main draw is crisp-edged squares of Sicilian pizza,” the foundation stated. “When the pizza runs out, the shop closes for the day. They also close Galleria Umberto in July to maintain the business and spend time with family.”