Cardi B Steps Back ‘Outside’ for the Summer Anthem We Didn’t Know We Needed

Cardi B’s gearing up to dominate summer 2025 with her fiery new single, “Outside,” dropping this Friday.

Kayla Morgan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B is officially back outside—and she’s coming with a song that sounds like it was made for block parties, pool splashes, and dancing in the street.

The Grammy-winning rapper just announced her first solo single of 2025, called “Outside,” and it’s dropping this Friday (June 20). “We OUTSIDE this Friday,” Cardi shouted out on Instagram.

The cover art? Totally giving NYC summer vibes—imagine a fire hydrant spraying water, red Solo cups on the sidewalk, some dominoes, a smudged lipstick tube, and nostaligia. Basically, pure chaos in the best way.

Fans—aka the Bardi Gang—lost it in the comments. “DOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN BABY! When I tell you I’m so happy because I ran that snippet out,” one superfan wrote.

Cardi had been teasing the song online for months, and fans have been begging for the full version. Looks like she listened!

And yes, she’s coming in hot with the lyrics. Cardi’s rapping about moving on from Offset like a pro: “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n—as,” she spits. “Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM.”

While we’re waiting for Friday’s release, Cardi hasn’t exactly been laying low this year. She appeared on the Smurfs Movie soundtrack (yes, really) and linked up with Pardison Fontaine for “Toot It Up.” “Outside” is her first solo track since 2024’s “Enough.”

Catch the cover art below .... Outside out this Friday.

cardi b
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
