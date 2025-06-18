Cardi B Steps Back ‘Outside’ for the Summer Anthem We Didn’t Know We Needed
Cardi B’s gearing up to dominate summer 2025 with her fiery new single, “Outside,” dropping this Friday.
Cardi B is officially back outside—and she’s coming with a song that sounds like it was made for block parties, pool splashes, and dancing in the street.
The Grammy-winning rapper just announced her first solo single of 2025, called “Outside,” and it’s dropping this Friday (June 20). “We OUTSIDE this Friday,” Cardi shouted out on Instagram.
The cover art? Totally giving NYC summer vibes—imagine a fire hydrant spraying water, red Solo cups on the sidewalk, some dominoes, a smudged lipstick tube, and nostaligia. Basically, pure chaos in the best way.
Fans—aka the Bardi Gang—lost it in the comments. “DOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN BABY! When I tell you I’m so happy because I ran that snippet out,” one superfan wrote.
Cardi had been teasing the song online for months, and fans have been begging for the full version. Looks like she listened!
And yes, she’s coming in hot with the lyrics. Cardi’s rapping about moving on from Offset like a pro: “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n—as,” she spits. “Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM.”
While we’re waiting for Friday’s release, Cardi hasn’t exactly been laying low this year. She appeared on the Smurfs Movie soundtrack (yes, really) and linked up with Pardison Fontaine for “Toot It Up.” “Outside” is her first solo track since 2024’s “Enough.”
Catch the cover art below .... “Outside” out this Friday.