ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Taste of Black Boston to Showcase Culinary Innovation of City’s Black-owned Restaurants

Explore the food offerings from Boston’s Black-owned restaurants during the Taste of Black Boston on Sunday, June 22.  The culinary event will take place on the rooftop of the Bruce…

Michael Vyskocil
Abstract blurred background of restaurant interior , vintage filter applied.

Stock Image

Explore the food offerings from Boston's Black-owned restaurants during the Taste of Black Boston on Sunday, June 22. 

The culinary event will take place on the rooftop of the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., in Nubian Square from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Discover delicious food, drinks, and music. Tickets include several samples of dishes from Black-owned restaurants, two drink tickets for beer and wine from Black-owned businesses, and a rooftop party featuring a live DJ.

According to an Eventbrite post about the event, the following food establishments will be participating:

  • Ambience Resto Bar
  • Estella
  • Gerly's Ice Cream
  • Hut Island Vybes
  • Mida
  • Park 54
  • Poppa B's
  • Rock City Plaza
  • Savvor
  • Slushy Lady Boston
  • The Mix
  • The Pearl 
  • The Well
  • Zaz

Tickets start at $49.87 and include the following:

  • Beer selections from Crue Brew
  • Cocktails and juices from Infinite Flow
  • Mimosas and sangrias by District 7 Tavern
  • Rum tasting and a special cocktail from Navet 1804
  • Wine tasting by Raindrop Liquors

Free parking for the event is available at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building parking lot next to the Boston Police B-2 District Station on Washington Street. Parking is also available at the Blair Lot near the intersection of Palmer Street and Harrison Avenue.

BostonFoodrestaurants
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
white airplane flies against blue sky background. Closeup of the below.
Local NewsBudget Airline PLAY Stops All U.S. Flights, Ends Boston Logan Service September 15Tim Staskiewicz
Pizzeria glass window. Variety of italian pizzas in a shop display, street food. Kitchen workers arranging the pizzas.
Local NewsThings To Do in Boston This Weekend: June 20 – June 22Michael Vyskocil
Netflix’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Celeb Dishes on Boston’s Culinary Scene in His Show’s Eighth Season
Local NewsNetflix’s ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Celeb Dishes on Boston’s Culinary Scene in His Show’s Eighth SeasonMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect