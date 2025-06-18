Taste of Black Boston to Showcase Culinary Innovation of City’s Black-owned Restaurants
Explore the food offerings from Boston's Black-owned restaurants during the Taste of Black Boston on Sunday, June 22.
The culinary event will take place on the rooftop of the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., in Nubian Square from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Discover delicious food, drinks, and music. Tickets include several samples of dishes from Black-owned restaurants, two drink tickets for beer and wine from Black-owned businesses, and a rooftop party featuring a live DJ.
According to an Eventbrite post about the event, the following food establishments will be participating:
- Ambience Resto Bar
- Estella
- Gerly's Ice Cream
- Hut Island Vybes
- Mida
- Park 54
- Poppa B's
- Rock City Plaza
- Savvor
- Slushy Lady Boston
- The Mix
- The Pearl
- The Well
- Zaz
Tickets start at $49.87 and include the following:
- Beer selections from Crue Brew
- Cocktails and juices from Infinite Flow
- Mimosas and sangrias by District 7 Tavern
- Rum tasting and a special cocktail from Navet 1804
- Wine tasting by Raindrop Liquors
Free parking for the event is available at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building parking lot next to the Boston Police B-2 District Station on Washington Street. Parking is also available at the Blair Lot near the intersection of Palmer Street and Harrison Avenue.