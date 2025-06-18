Taste of Black Boston to Showcase Culinary Innovation of City’s Black-owned Restaurants

Explore the food offerings from Boston's Black-owned restaurants during the Taste of Black Boston on Sunday, June 22.

The culinary event will take place on the rooftop of the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington St., in Nubian Square from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Discover delicious food, drinks, and music. Tickets include several samples of dishes from Black-owned restaurants, two drink tickets for beer and wine from Black-owned businesses, and a rooftop party featuring a live DJ.

According to an Eventbrite post about the event, the following food establishments will be participating:

Ambience Resto Bar

Estella

Gerly's Ice Cream

Hut Island Vybes

Mida

Park 54

Poppa B's

Rock City Plaza

Savvor

Slushy Lady Boston

The Mix

The Pearl

The Well

Zaz

Tickets start at $49.87 and include the following:

Beer selections from Crue Brew

Cocktails and juices from Infinite Flow

Mimosas and sangrias by District 7 Tavern

Rum tasting and a special cocktail from Navet 1804

Wine tasting by Raindrop Liquors