Wendy Williams’ Ex Takes Legal Aim Over Guardianship Drama

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, just made a major move—but Wendy wants everyone to know she’s not part of it.

Hunter filed a lawsuit on June 17 targeting nearly 50 people tied to Wendy’s guardianship. He says he's doing it for her, but she told TMZ she has “NOTHING to do with his lawsuit” and thinks it's just a “money grab.”

According to PEOPLE, Hunter’s lawsuit accuses big names—like her legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Judge Lisa Sokoloff, Wells Fargo, and several lawyers—of violating Wendy’s rights. He’s asking for a jury trial and wants $250 million for everything from emotional distress to financial losses.

“Guardianship is a civil death,” the complaint claims, adding that more than 28,000 adults in New York are being “abused, neglected, and defrauded” under court-appointed guardians.

LaShawn Thomas, the lawyer behind the suit, admitted Wendy doesn’t know all the details:

“Williams is not legally aware of all of the evidence... I plan on laying out sufficient evidence to support our claims and ensure that her rights are vindicated,” he told PEOPLE.

Although the lawsuit doesn't try to end the guardianship outright, Hunter wants some big changes. He’s asking for a new guardian, Wendy’s release from “involuntary confinement,” and a full forensic audit of her finances. He’s also trying to get court approval to act as her “next friend,” which would let him speak for her in legal matters if no one else will.

The lawsuit claims Wendy has been mistreated for years—including being overmedicated, denied legal help, and even photographed in private without her permission while in a care facility.

And it doesn’t stop there. Hunter accuses her financial advisor of paying a doctor $60,000 from Wendy’s account to write a medical letter that led to her guardianship in 2022. He also says some of the people in charge of Wendy’s money have supported the judge’s re-election campaign, raising concerns about bias.

According to the outlet, the complaint even claims Wendy “passed a competency evaluation” earlier this year—something her guardian says she refused to do. It also points to money lost on her NYC penthouse, the sale of personal items, and her son being blocked from accessing his college fund.

“[Williams] remains a captive of a corrupt, criminal enterprise,” the lawsuit reads, calling the guardianship “a weapon, not a shield.”