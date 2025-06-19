Worcester Public Schools Approves Discounted Driver’s Ed Program

Worcester Public Schools (WPS) will expand a discounted driver's education program for high school students during the 2025-2026 academic year.

A news release shared with the Patch of Worcester noted that WPS has partnered with the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, the CMSC Driving School, and the Worcester Educational Development Foundation to offer the discounted program.

Through the discounted driver's education program, students can receive help in obtaining their driver's licenses. This program is being offered at Worcester Technical High School this summer and will be launched at other WPS high schools during the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The Central Massachusetts Safety Council (CMSC) Driving School will publicize registration links when class schedules are final. For questions, contact the CMSC customer service team at 508-835-2333.

According to the release, the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Worcester Educational Development Foundation have also launched The Keys to Career Readiness scholarship fund for students who can't afford the reduced rate for the program.