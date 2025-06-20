Cambridge Converts Food Waste Into Sustainable Energy

The city of Cambridge has stood out as a pioneer in developing one of the most environmentally friendly food waste redeployment efforts in Massachusetts.

According to a city report, the Department of Public Works (DPW) collects about 45 tons of food waste every week. In turn, diverting food waste supports Cambridge's climate initiatives, reduces costs, and helps mitigate rodent populations in neighborhoods.

Separating food waste from the trash has enabled Cambridge to focus on reducing its environmental footprint while generating sustainable energy.

Here's how it works:

First, food waste is separated, and contamination, such as plastic or non-compostable materials, is removed.

Next, the clean food waste is added to organic waste and placed in an anaerobic digester.

Once in the digester, natural bacteria break down the organic matter in a process that produces methane gas.

The gas is collected and used to produce clean energy.

Any solids left after digestion are converted into nutrient-rich fertilizer. This closed-loop system reduces dependence on fossil fuels and cuts down the environmental footprint of food waste. The overall system allows Cambridge to create a more sustainable future.

Cambridge also supports its Curbside Food Waste program. By diverting food waste from trash disposal, the city saves money on its landfill costs, allowing participating businesses to benefit in the process. Cambridge's program has now grown to include partnerships with all Cambridge Public Schools, several food pantries, and approximately 80 to 90 businesses.

Residents who want to participate in the city's food waste initiative can visit the DPW office or visit the DPW website to request a free kitchen bin. The bin comes with liners and a set of instructions on how to separate food waste from household trash properly.