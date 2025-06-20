ContestsEvents
Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty in London Nightclub Assault Case

Chris Brown pleads not guilty to assault after alleged London bottle attack, with trial set for late 2026.

Kayla Morgan
Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

Chris Brown appeared in a London courtroom on Friday to plead not guilty to a serious assault charge connected to an incident at a nightclub two years ago.

According to the BBC, Brown is denying a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to music producer Abraham Diaw. The charge is related to an alleged attack involving a bottle at a Mayfair club in February 2023.

Before Friday’s hearing, two additional charges were added: assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. The judge postponed arraignment on those until July 11. Brown’s trial is currently scheduled to begin on October 26, 2026.

According to the report, Brown is facing the main assault charge along with Omolulu Akinlolu, who performs as HoodyBaby. Akinlolu also pleaded not guilty.

The singer is on tour in the U.K. and appeared at Southwark Crown Court just hours after performing in Cardiff, Wales. He had been arrested in Manchester last month when he arrived for his tour and spent nearly a week in custody. He was released after paying a £5 million ($6.4 million) bond to guarantee he would return for court.

Brown also agreed to live at a U.K. address while waiting for trial and handed over his passport to police. However, he is still allowed to travel outside the U.K. for concerts that were already scheduled.

During his Manchester concert last Sunday, Brown briefly mentioned his arrest, telling the crowd: “Thank you to the jail. It was really nice.”

Chris Brown
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
