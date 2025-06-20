Jeezy Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Thug Motivation 101’ with Reflective TM:101 Live Tour and Social Impact Initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 5: Jeezy performs in concert at Old National Centre on July 5, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Starting June 27 in Miami, Jeezy kicks off the TM:101 Live Tour. The shows mark two decades since he changed the game with his debut album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101. He'll share the stage with the Color of Noize Orchestra and DJ Drama backing him.

"The music and the words resonated so well because they came from a real place. I wasn't trying to entertain — I was trying to reach," said Jeezy to AP News.

Back in 2005, the album shot to second place on the Billboard 200 chart. "Soul Survivor" with Akon made waves, hitting number 4 on the Hot 100. Jay-Z jumped on the track "Go Crazy", adding star power to the mix, and people still consider it one of his greatest records yet.

Making the album wasn't smooth sailing. The Atlanta MC pushed through vocal cord problems and fought Bell's palsy. Then came another blow: the tracks leaked online before the launch day.

Not to mention, his snowman shirts stirred up trouble in schools. Speaking about it with AP News, he said, "Samuel L. Jackson told me something a long time ago — a great friend of mine — he just said the snowman represents people that were demonized, and it was bigger than me. It was this imagery of something I was aspiring to be."

Now he's switched lanes into property deals. Working with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, he has started health programs and youth projects. They teach kids about business basics while spreading the word about prostate cancer risks.

Through the Urban League of Atlanta, his Young CEOs program takes shape. This work aligns with his goal of combining music with giving back to his community. "It's great to put out projects, it's great to do tours. But it's also great to help your people in the process," he said.