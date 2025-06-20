Two Quirky Massachusetts Homes Featured on HGTV’s ‘Ugliest House in America’ Showcase

Two Massachusetts homes were recently featured on HGTV’s “Ugliest House in America,” bringing national attention to some of the state’s quirkiest real estate. The episode, titled “New Ugly New England,” aired as part of the show’s sixth season and spotlighted properties in Hampden and Somerset.

The Hampden house, a 2,235-square-foot former church from 1975, still boasts original features like a pipe organ and church railings. Its most unusual detail is a bathroom sink that once dispensed holy water, a relic from its days as a place of worship. The property’s transformation from a spiritual sanctuary to a private residence earned it the nickname “Terrifically Terrible Tabernacle” from host and comedian Retta, who tours the nation’s most unusual homes for the show.

In Somerset, a 1962 home caught the spotlight for its bold 1960s décor. The property, which sold for $692,500 last year, features mirrored dining room walls, black bathroom tiles, and a basement described as a “mirrored menagerie.” Owner Guerline Norbrun told the CT Post she embraces the home’s unique style, saying, “I love my house because it’s different… I like things that are unique”.

While neither Massachusetts house took home the show’s top prize—a $150,000 renovation by designer Alison Victoria, which went to a New Jersey property—their appearances highlighted New England’s flair for the unusual. “Ugliest House in America” airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on HGTV and is available for streaming on Discovery+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Hulu.