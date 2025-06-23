ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Is Finally Dropping Her Second Album: ‘Am I the Drama?’

Cardi B announces Am I the Drama?—her second album—seven years in the making.

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After years of waiting, Cardi B is officially back. The Bronx-born rapper announced her long-anticipated second album, Am I the Drama?, will be released on September 19—seven years after her debut album made her a household name.

The announcement came on June 23, when Cardi shared the album’s somber cover art on Instagram with the caption:

“AM I THE DRAMA? My new album is out September 19th! Preorder LINK IN BIO.”

A day earlier, she posted a powerful video reflecting on the long journey behind the album. Her words reveal both struggle and strength:

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss,” she said. “I learned power’s not giving, it’s taking... I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

The Road to Am I the Drama?

The album follows the release of her single “Outside” [Warning: Explicit Language] on June 19, which previewed the bold sound and attitude listeners can expect. The 23-track project will also include hits like “WAP” and “Up”, both of which helped keep Cardi at the top of the charts even during her album hiatus.

Still, getting the album finished hasn’t been easy. In May, Cardi opened up about delays tied to guest features:

“I really need these f–king features,” she said in a Spaces repost. “I’m not really trying to press... but it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now!... I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

A Personal and Creative Turning Point

Cardi B’s return also marks a new phase in her personal life. After filing for divorce from Offset in 2023, she’s now in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. With major changes behind the scenes and a sharpened focus, this album seems to reflect a more mature, more deliberate Cardi.

The countdown is officially on. With Am I the Drama?, Cardi B is setting the stage for what may be her most personal and powerful work yet.

cardi b
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
GRAMMY-Winning Kehlani Drops New Single “Folded” with Star-Studded Production Team
MusicGRAMMY-Winning Kehlani Drops New Single “Folded” with Star-Studded Production TeamQueen Quadri
Drake Takes $8.2 Million Hit After Making $124.5 Million in Gambling Bets
MusicDrake Takes $8.2 Million Hit After Making $124.5 Million in Gambling BetsQueen Quadri
Nicki Minaj Gets Her 24th No. 1 Hit on Billboard Rap Sales Chart, Moving Past Drake’s Record
MusicNicki Minaj Gets Her 24th No. 1 Hit on Billboard Rap Sales Chart, Moving Past Drake’s RecordQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect