Cardi B Is Finally Dropping Her Second Album: ‘Am I the Drama?’

After years of waiting, Cardi B is officially back. The Bronx-born rapper announced her long-anticipated second album, Am I the Drama?, will be released on September 19—seven years after her debut album made her a household name.

The announcement came on June 23, when Cardi shared the album’s somber cover art on Instagram with the caption:

“AM I THE DRAMA? My new album is out September 19th! Preorder LINK IN BIO.”

A day earlier, she posted a powerful video reflecting on the long journey behind the album. Her words reveal both struggle and strength:

“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss,” she said. “I learned power’s not giving, it’s taking... I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”

The Road to Am I the Drama?

The album follows the release of her single “Outside” [Warning: Explicit Language] on June 19, which previewed the bold sound and attitude listeners can expect. The 23-track project will also include hits like “WAP” and “Up”, both of which helped keep Cardi at the top of the charts even during her album hiatus.

Still, getting the album finished hasn’t been easy. In May, Cardi opened up about delays tied to guest features:

“I really need these f–king features,” she said in a Spaces repost. “I’m not really trying to press... but it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now!... I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

A Personal and Creative Turning Point

Cardi B’s return also marks a new phase in her personal life. After filing for divorce from Offset in 2023, she’s now in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. With major changes behind the scenes and a sharpened focus, this album seems to reflect a more mature, more deliberate Cardi.