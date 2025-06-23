Entertainment, Headliners Revealed for New Bedford’s 109th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament

The 109th Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford will deliver live Portuguese and American entertainment to five locations across the community. Event organizers have announced the following entertainers and headliners taking part this year:

The Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band will headline on Thursday, July 31.

On Friday, Aug. 1, Dookie – America's Premier Green Day Tribute and Unforgettable Fire – U2 Tribute will hit the stage.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, headliners will include Nelia, Moda Nova, and Saints in the City – A Tribute to Bruce Springsteen.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, it's Crazy on You – A Tribute to Heart and The Great Escape – A Tribute to Journey!

The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament will deliver free entertainment on opening night, July 31, across various genres, from the traditional “fado” at Shaw's Museum of Madeiran Heritage Café to rock and roll and more genres. As the night unfolds, the streets will carry the irresistible aromas of delicious Portuguese food, upbeat music, and festive spirit.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, Family Day at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament will feature family-friendly activities, including games, rides, and food.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, the festival will kick off with a parade showcasing floats, marching bands, and community groups. The procession will include local organizations, traditional Portuguese heritage, and festive music.

Hours for the festival are:

Thursday, July 31: 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1: 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2: noon to 11:30 p.m.

noon to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3: noon to 11:30 p.m.