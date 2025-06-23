Massachusetts Embraces Start of Summer as Temperatures Rise, Pools Open

As the temperature in Boston hit 90 degrees for the first time this summer on Thursday, June 19, families across the area went looking for ways to seek comfort from the heat. But this week's rise in temperatures is only the prelude to the summer ahead.

As more pools across the Boston area open for the season, residents said they're thankful for any relief they can get.

"Luckily, we live in walking distance of so many splash pads and playgrounds. That's really, really nice that Boston makes that so accessible," said one nanny in an interview with CBS News Boston.

At Artesani Park in Brighton, adults and children waited in line — some for more than a half hour — for an opportunity to cool off in the wading pool.

According to a report, 24 Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) pools opened across the state on Saturday, June 21, in addition to the more than 30 beaches with lifeguards.

"It's going to be a hot week coming up, and we're excited to be able to bring some cooling opportunities to the community. And, of course, to make that happen in a safe manner, we've hired over 580 lifeguards to get through this summer season, and we're still looking for about another 50 more," explained DCR's Director of Pool and Waterfront Safety Shawn DeRosa to CBS News Boston.