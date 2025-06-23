ContestsEvents
Nick Cannon’s ‘Name All Your Kids’ Challenge Did Not Go as Planned

We’ve all blanked on someone’s name at the worst time—but when you’re Nick Cannon and you’ve got twelve kids, forgetting two? That’s a whole different level of awkward. During a…

Kayla Morgan
We’ve all blanked on someone’s name at the worst time—but when you’re Nick Cannon and you’ve got twelve kids, forgetting two? That’s a whole different level of awkward.

During a recent episode of The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, the actor and TV host found himself in a bit of a dad dilemma. Althoff challenged Cannon to name all of his children—and let’s just say, the moment didn’t exactly scream Father of the Year.

With a nervous chuckle, Cannon accepted the challenge but issued a quick warning: “I usually get in trouble… I’ll lay them all out for you, keep me honest.”

At first, he breezed through: “There’s ‘Roc, ‘Roe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Onyx, Legendary, Zion, Zillion, Zen…”

But then? “See this is where … How many (are left)?”

He successfully named Monroe and Moroccan—his twins with Mariah Carey—plus Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. Onyx Ice Cole (with LaNisha Cole), Legendary Love (with Bre Tiesi), and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (with Abby De La Rosa) also made the list. He even included Zen, his son with Alyssa Scott who tragically passed away in 2021.

But who got left out? Two names: Beautiful Zeppelin (De La Rosa) and Halo Marie (Scott).

Of course, the internet didn’t let it slide. The clip blew up on social media with reactions ranging from sympathetic chuckles to full-on roasts.

One person joked: “You should’ve asked him to tell you all the kids' bdays lol.”

Another dragged his logic, referencing a different part of the podcast: “The fact he asked her to name 12 states and she said ‘that’s not personal to me,’ his response was ‘exactly???’ Is he slow?”

Still, others reminded everyone to chill: “Well we don’t have 12 kids to judge. My mom’s got only 4 boys and can never get our names right.”

As of now, Cannon hasn’t commented further on the moment. TYou can catch the now-viral mix-up around the 29:40 mark and the full interview here.

