Patriots QB Drake Maye Marries Middle School Sweetheart

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 29: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Like something out of a fairy tale, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye married his middle school sweetheart Ann Michael Hudson last Saturday. Their love story, which began when they were just 12, grew into marriage after dating for ten years.

"What a night. Cheers forever. I love you!" wrote Maye on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day.

Their relationship grew stronger during their time at the University of North Carolina. While there, Maye put up amazing numbers with 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, all while building his future with Hudson.

Back in January 2025, Maye got down on one knee during a trip to Mexico. The timing raised eyebrows when he missed coach Mike Vrabel's first Patriots media day.

His rookie NFL season had its ups and downs. In 12 starts, he threw for 2,276 yards, scored 15 touchdowns through the air, and ran in two more himself. Still, the team only won three games with him at quarterback.

At Myers Park High, Maye wasn't just great at football - he was a standout basketball player too, breaking passing records along the way.

Though he first picked Alabama, Maye ended up at UNC. It turned out to be the right move when he led the nation in total offense his sophomore year.

New England picked him third overall in 2024, trading away Mac Jones. By Week Six, Maye had taken over as starter.