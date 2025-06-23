Scientists, Tourists Flock to Cape Cod to Spot, Study Great White Sharks

As the film classic "Jaws" celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the waters around Cape Cod continue to attract scientists and tourists to the region to study great white sharks.

Each year, hundreds of great white sharks gather in the North Atlantic to feed from May through October, attracting people who want to get a look at these creatures up close.

“The number one reason people visit Cape Cod is because of outdoor recreation. Part of that experience these days is the recognition that sharks are here,” said Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, in an interview with Forbes.

New England's density of great white sharks is a testament to the efforts of animal conservationists to save these creatures. According to research published in 2023 in the Marine Ecology Progress Series, scientists estimate that approximately 800 great white sharks were present in the waters surrounding Cape Cod from 2015 to 2018. This figure represents nearly three times the number of great white sharks estimated off California's central coast.

With the increasing presence of great white sharks in the waters off New England, concerns about shark safety persist. Digital resources, such as the Sharktivity App, which has been downloaded 500,000 times, enable individuals to upload photos of great white shark sightings, which scientists can then verify. According to the app, four great white sharks have been spotted around Cape Cod since May 11.