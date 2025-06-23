Suge Knight Tells Diddy to Cut Court Deal While He Can From Prison

From behind bars, Suge Knight sent a stark warning to Sean "Diddy" Combs about his legal troubles. The former Death Row Records chief urged Combs to strike a plea deal before taking the witness stand in his federal case.

"Cut the deal first," Knight said in a chat with a digital creator. "Get a situation where, wherever you say on the stand, they use against you. When you get on that stand, fix hip hop, fix the culture of our people," he continued, according to The Source.

Speaking on Aubrey O'Day's show Covering The Diddy Trial, Knight shared his thoughts from prison. He thinks Combs could turn the music world upside down with what he might say in court.

"He might be stupid sometimes, but he's not dumb. If they give Puffy the opportunity to humanize himself, it'll be the best thing for the culture of hip hop. It'll be one of the biggest power moves of the US," he expressed.

When asked about what punishment seemed right, Knight took a measured stance. "Does he deserve to get something? He deserves to get something. I don't think they should give him a lot of time. Let's be honest," he revealed.

The silence from Bad Boy Records artists caught Knight's attention. Stars like Mary J. Blige, Ma$e, and Faith Evans haven't spoken up yet either, and Knight thinks he knows why.

"They are so scared," Knight said bluntly. "They are slaves. They're not scared of the guns and the knives. They're scared of the people in the suites," he stated, referencing the industry executives and gatekeepers who decide the fate of their careers.

This follows Knight's past comments about footage showing Combs with Cassie Ventura. Back then, he didn't hold back, saying the music exec "deserves to be in jail" for that incident.