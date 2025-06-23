Win Burna Boy Tickets All Week!

Boston — this is your shot to see an international powerhouse take over TD Garden. Burna Boy is bringing his No Sign of Weakness Tour to town on Wednesday, December 3rd, and HOT 96.9 is giving you the chance to be there — for free.

All this week during the 6PM hour, we’re giving away tickets to see Burna Boy live in Boston. All you have to do is text to win when you hear Melissa give the keyword.

Whether you’ve been rocking with him since African Giant or you’re hyped for his brand-new album dropping July 10th, this is the kind of show you don’t want to miss. Burna Boy’s performances are next-level — a mix of Afro-fusion, raw energy, and world-class visuals that make every show unforgettable.

Here’s how it works:

Tune in to HOT 96.9 during the 6PM hour , all week long.

, all week long. Listen for the contest keyword and text it in to 833-973-0969 , you only have 20 minutes

, you only have 20 minutes For Alternate Method of Entry, click here

Five winners will each score a pair of tickets to the show!

And with his new album dropping soon, you’ll be among the first to hear the new music live — straight from the source.

So don’t wait — text to win!

Set a reminder, keep it locked to HOT 96.9, and listen closely during the 6PM hour. Your ticket to see Burna Boy’s No Sign of Weakness Tour could be just one text away.

🎶 One stage. One night. Don’t miss it. 🎶