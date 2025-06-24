12th Annual Boston JerkFest to Celebrate Caribbean Culture July 11-12

Boston JerkFest will bring a taste of Caribbean culture to the Harvard Athletic Complex on Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, as the festival celebrates its 12th year.

On Friday, July 11, the event will kick off with the Rum & Jerk Cocktail Party from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This 21 and older event will feature tastings from more than 50 local and international beverage providers with a selection of rum, craft beer, tropical cocktails, and mocktails. Samplings will include Far From the Tree Cider, Boston Harbor Distillery, Rhum Barbancourt, and Mount Gay.

Alison Hinds, the internationally acclaimed “Caribbean Queen of Soca” from Barbados, will headline Friday's events.

On Saturday, July 12, the all-ages festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families, food enthusiasts, and music lovers will enjoy a full day of Caribbean culture.

The Reggae Ambassadors, THIRD WORLD, will return this year. Junior Toots, son of Toots Hibbert of Toots & The Maytals, will mark his JerkFest debut. Local artists will include Tjovi Ginen, the Roots Alley Band, Tempo International Steel Orchestra, DJ Warlock, DJ Junior Rodigan, and DJ Diamond.

The Harvard Square reports that guests will also be able to sample jerk-spiced food and tropical drinks, watch cultural dance performances, and explore the works of artisan vendors. The Cambridge Youth Steel Orchestra will perform live, and attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Kids & Culture Zone, watch chef demonstrations, and dance to live music.

Local food vendors include Bouquet Appétit with tropical drinks, Goodway Gourmet Bakery with rum cakes, and plenty of jerk offerings from Murl's Kitchen, R&S Jamaican Restaurant, Reggae Foods, Hartley's Jamaican Restaurant, and liquor-infused frozen custard by Crème de Liqueur.