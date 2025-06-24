Brockton Native, BYU Basketball Recruit Makes Sports Gear Donation to Boys and Girls Club of Provo

PORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 12: AJ Dybantsa #7 of Team USA looks on during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

A No.1-ranked college basketball recruit originally from Brockton hasn't forgotten his roots when it comes to giving back to youth.

AJ Dybantsa, who will attend BYU in Provo, Utah, next school year, visited the Boys and Girls Club of America in Provo to give away free Nike sneakers, bags, balls, and other merchandise to kids in need.

In a YouTube video, Dybantsa reveals that he too was a member of the Boys and Girls Club when he was a kid.

“I used to be a Club kid. When I was 5, 6, I used to do the summer program, My dad used to drop me off, and I used to just, you know, play basketball, hang with kids and just, you know, have a good time,” he said.

Dybantsa also shared that he previously donated to the Boys and Girls Club in Brockton, as well as the one in Boston.

Although Dybantsa will enter his freshman year at BYU, he is not anticipated to stay until graduation. He has expressed a desire to enter the NBA as soon as possible.

According to a College Sports Network report, Dybantsa will be traveling to Switzerland, where he'll participate in the FIBA U19 World Cup as part of USA Basketball's U19 national team. He'll join former teammates JJ Mandaquit and Tyran Stokes on the team.