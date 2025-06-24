Diddy Trial: Defense Reportedly Rests Without a Single Witness
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial is moving more quickly than expected. Federal prosecutors in New York are expected to rest their case Tuesday after 29 days of testimony, according to NBC News. In a strategic but not unheard-of move, Combs’ defense team has announced it will not call any witnesses of its own.
Instead, the defense plans to submit evidence and reach certain stipulations—agreements on specific facts—with prosecutors. Legal experts note that while choosing not to present witnesses may seem surprising, it is a recognized approach when a defense believes the prosecution has failed to meet its burden of proof.
Combs faces five criminal charges:
- One count of racketeering conspiracy
- Two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion
- Two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution
He has strongly denied all allegations.
During cross-examination of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, the defense highlighted several text exchanges between Combs and his former girlfriend, referred to in court under the pseudonym “Jane.” According to ABC News, these texts were used to question the narrative of organized criminal activity.
In one April 2023 message, Combs texted “Jane”: “You find place. I can’t have KK know,” a reference to his then-chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.
In a May 2023 message, “Jane” wrote: “Just setting up the hotel.”
Another message from the same month showed “Jane” asking an escort: “Do you have Zell? Can send you payment through there.”
The defense maintains these exchanges suggest that any arrangements involving money for sexual activity were made privately and did not involve Combs’ business staff. Witnesses have previously used terms such as “freak-offs” and “hotel nights” to describe some of the encounters in question.
As both sides conclude their presentations, the trial now heads toward closing arguments and, eventually, a verdict.