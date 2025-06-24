ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Diddy Trial: Defense Reportedly Rests Without a Single Witness

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial is moving more quickly than expected. Federal prosecutors in New York are expected to rest their case Tuesday after 29 days…

Kayla Morgan
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial is moving more quickly than expected. Federal prosecutors in New York are expected to rest their case Tuesday after 29 days of testimony, according to NBC News. In a strategic but not unheard-of move, Combs’ defense team has announced it will not call any witnesses of its own.

Instead, the defense plans to submit evidence and reach certain stipulations—agreements on specific facts—with prosecutors. Legal experts note that while choosing not to present witnesses may seem surprising, it is a recognized approach when a defense believes the prosecution has failed to meet its burden of proof.

Combs faces five criminal charges:

  • One count of racketeering conspiracy
  • Two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion
  • Two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution

He has strongly denied all allegations.

During cross-examination of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, the defense highlighted several text exchanges between Combs and his former girlfriend, referred to in court under the pseudonym “Jane.” According to ABC News, these texts were used to question the narrative of organized criminal activity.

In one April 2023 message, Combs texted “Jane”: “You find place. I can’t have KK know,” a reference to his then-chief of staff, Kristina Khorram.

In a May 2023 message, “Jane” wrote: “Just setting up the hotel.”

Another message from the same month showed “Jane” asking an escort: “Do you have Zell? Can send you payment through there.”

The defense maintains these exchanges suggest that any arrangements involving money for sexual activity were made privately and did not involve Combs’ business staff. Witnesses have previously used terms such as “freak-offs” and “hotel nights” to describe some of the encounters in question.

As both sides conclude their presentations, the trial now heads toward closing arguments and, eventually, a verdict.

Diddy
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Keke Palmer Pauses Her Shine to Uplift Meagan Good at Impact Awards
EntertainmentKeke Palmer Pauses Her Shine to Uplift Meagan Good at Impact AwardsKayla Morgan
Nick Cannon attends the premiere of Netflix's "Sextuplets" at ArcLight Hollywood
EntertainmentNick Cannon’s ‘Name All Your Kids’ Challenge Did Not Go as PlannedKayla Morgan
‘Dune 3’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Gets a Surprising Casting Update
Entertainment‘Dune 3’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Gets a Surprising Casting UpdateYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect