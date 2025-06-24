Public Enemy Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses for World Tour, Reveals U.S. Dates

Hip-hop giants Public Enemy kicked off their 2025 world tour at the Riverbeat Music Festival in Memphis on May 3. The group will join forces with Guns N' Roses across Europe before hitting the US. From June to September, they'll rock the stages at 21 cities across Europe and North America.

According to Antimusic, "The band is known for powerful music tackling pressing social issues including racial inequality and government oppression. Anthems like "Fight the Power" and "Harder Than You Think" inspired countless artists around the world."

Starting June 29, they'll blast their hits at Eskelunden in Viby J, Denmark — the first of nine shows with Guns N' Roses. The European run takes the band through packed arenas in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Hungary, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

The band switches between solo shows and guest spots throughout Europe. They'll take center stage at London's Royal Albert Hall on June 27 without Guns N' Roses. After rocking Arena Wien in Vienna on July 14, they'll wrap up their European run at Athens' Technopolis on July 22.

The final stretch will see them perform through North America until late September. You can catch them lighting up British Columbia, New Jersey, and Atlanta before St. Louis's Forest Park hosts the tour's grand finale on September 27.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav, who earned a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, built their legacy on bold social commentary. Their hard-hitting tracks "Fight the Power" and "Harder Than You Think" still shake up hip-hop's foundations.