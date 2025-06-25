ContestsEvents
August Adventures Invite Public to Explore Arts, Culture in Massachusetts

The Highland Street Foundation has announced that August Adventures are back for another year. With 31 days of 31 free events, there’s something for everyone to explore in the Boston,…

Michael Vyskocil
The Highland Street Foundation has announced that August Adventures are back for another year. With 31 days of 31 free events, there's something for everyone to explore in the Boston, Cape Cod, Fall River, New Bedford, and Worcester communities. 

The attractions below are participating in the free August Adventures offerings, per the Fall River Reporter:

