August Adventures Invite Public to Explore Arts, Culture in Massachusetts
The Highland Street Foundation has announced that August Adventures are back for another year. With 31 days of 31 free events, there’s something for everyone to explore in the Boston,…
The Highland Street Foundation has announced that August Adventures are back for another year. With 31 days of 31 free events, there's something for everyone to explore in the Boston, Cape Cod, Fall River, New Bedford, and Worcester communities.
The attractions below are participating in the free August Adventures offerings, per the Fall River Reporter:
- Aug. 1: West End Museum
- Aug. 2: Old Colony History Museum
- Aug. 3: Paragon Carousel
- Aug. 4: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
- Aug. 5: Battleship Cove
- Aug. 6: New Bedford Whaling Museum
- Aug. 7: ICA Boston
- Aug. 8: The Greenway Carousel
- Aug. 9: Lynn Museum & Arts Center
- Aug. 10: The Icon Museum and Study Center
- Aug. 11: World Ocean School
Guests can enjoy a two-hour sail aboard the tall ship Denis Sullivan. Times are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up, use code AUGADV. Spots are first come, first served.
- Aug. 12: Children's Museum at Holyoke
- Aug. 13: Salisbury Beach Carousel
- Aug. 14: Historic Deerfield
- Aug. 15: Jacob's Pillow
- Aug. 16: deCordova Sculpture Park, The Trustees
- Aug. 17: The Sports Museum
- Aug. 18: Sandwich Glass Museum
- Aug. 19: The Fairbanks House
- Aug. 20: Buttonwood Park Zoo
- Aug. 21: Harvard Museums of Science and Culture
- Aug. 22: Mass Audubon Blue Hill Trailside Museum
- Aug. 23: Hancock Shaker Village
- Aug. 24: New England Quilt Museum
- Aug. 25: Shark Center Chatham
To register, use code AUGADV2025.
- Aug. 26: Heritage Museums and Gardens
- Aug. 27: Children's Museum in Easton
- Aug. 28: The Zoo in Forest Park
Parking is not included and is $3 for in-state visitors and $5 for out-of-state plates; cash only. Free admission by foot is available.
- Aug. 29: American Ancestors
- Aug. 30: Falmouth Museums on the Green
- Aug. 31: Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm
