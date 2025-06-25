This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 25

June 25 conjures up memories of many events in the R&B and hip-hop scene. For starters, La La Anthony was born on this day in Brooklyn, New York, in 1982. Although the Power actress and reality television host is not a singer, she has contributed to the industry by appearing in several music videos. These include "Miss You" (2003) by Aaliyah, "Can't Leave 'em Alone" (2007) by Ciara and 50 Cent, and "In My Feelings" (2018) by Drake. June 25 has also seen the release of many hits and some noteworthy cultural moments and tragedies.