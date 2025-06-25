This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 25
June 25 conjures up memories of many events in the R&B and hip-hop scene. For starters, La La Anthony was born on this day in Brooklyn, New York, in 1982. Although the Power actress and reality television host is not a singer, she has contributed to the industry by appearing in several music videos. These include "Miss You" (2003) by Aaliyah, "Can't Leave 'em Alone" (2007) by Ciara and 50 Cent, and "In My Feelings" (2018) by Drake. June 25 has also seen the release of many hits and some noteworthy cultural moments and tragedies.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several R&B and hip-hop artists have reached huge milestones in their careers by dropping albums and tracks on June 25:
- 1996: Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z dropped his first album, Reasonable Doubt. It debuted at No. 23 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and received a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. In May 2025, the album was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.
- 2002: American singer Nelly released his sophomore album, Nellyville. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and went platinum six times. Singles "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" became international hits and scored GRAMMY awards.
- 2021: Doja Cat dropped her third studio album, Planet Her. It peaked at No. 1 in New Zealand and ranked among the top 10 in over 10 countries, including the U.S.
- 2021: Alternative hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator released his seventh studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. It was a commercial success, debuting at the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and winning a GRAMMY Award in 2022.
Cultural Milestones
Two major award ceremonies have been held on June 25, acknowledging artistic excellence and inspiring future generations:
- 2002: Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey hosted the second BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles. Ludacris and Mary J. Blige were among the singers who performed.
- 2023: The 23rd BET Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Artists who won big include Beyoncé and SZA, who snagged three awards each.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Some tragic events have occurred on June 25, sending ripples through the entire R&B and hip-hop world:
- 2009: Michael Jackson died after suffering a cardiac arrest. The legendary singer not only influenced other R&B icons but also impacted the fashion and dance industry. Jackson had won 13 GRAMMY Awards and many other accolades by the time of his death.
- 2015: Bobby Shmurda, who has contributed to East Coast hip-hop, attended a court hearing with Rowdy Rebel. The rappers were charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession, and conspiracy. The trial date for their case was set for Oct. 5 of the same year. They both got a seven-year prison sentence.
While June 25 has been a big day for some members of the R&B and hip-hop community, it has been a dark one for others. For that reason, the events of this date have stuck with countless people worldwide.