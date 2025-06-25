USA TODAY Names Concord Bookstore One of the Best in the U.S.

USA TODAY readers have named a Concord bookstore among the top 10 independent bookstores in the country.

Ranking No. 4 on USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for independent bookstores, Barrow Bookstore received recognition for its connection to the town's past and curated assembly of antique, gently read, and rare books.

Here's what USA TODAY said about Barrow Bookstore:

“Located in historic downtown Concord, Massachusetts, Barrow Bookstore carries on the literary traditions of its most famous residents, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Louisa May Alcott, Henry David Thoreau, and Nathaniel Hawthorne. The bookstore specializes in gently-read and antique books across genres, with a special focus on Concord authors. One can also find a variety of literary-themed gifts, crafts, and local memorabilia.

“Barrow Bookstore holds frequent readings, seasonal events, and celebrations honoring the town of Concord's literary history. Open since 1971, Barrow Bookstore has been a woman-owned business for three generations.”

In an interview with Boston.com, Barrow Bookstore owner Aladdine Joroff said the shop serves every level of curious reader. Fun fact: Antiquarian collectible books make up between 10% and 15% of the shop's inventory.

“You can get a reading copy of ‘Walden' [by Henry David Thoreau], or you can get a first edition of ‘Walden,'” Joroff said.

“Our success depends on our readers and the literary community, so having them involved in voting and supporting us was just such a pleasure and an honor,” she added.