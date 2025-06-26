Chick-fil-A to Open 7 New Restaurants in Mass. by End of 2025

Chick-fil-A is feathering its nest in Massachusetts with several new restaurant locations on the horizon.

In April, Chick-fil-A began construction for a new Foxborough franchise set to open in the fall. Foxborough is one of several fast-casual chicken franchises the company has planned for the state. Seven of these restaurants are expected to open before the end of this year, with several more scheduled to begin operating by the end of 2027.

Here's where Chick-fil-A will open new franchise locations:

Central Massachusetts: Worcester

Worcester Greater Boston: Boston Logan International Airport, Danvers, Foxborough, Hudson, and South Station

Boston Logan International Airport, Danvers, Foxborough, Hudson, and South Station Southeastern Massachusetts: Dartmouth and Somerset

Dartmouth and Somerset Western Massachusetts: East Springfield and West Springfield

According to a Boston.com report, the new restaurants will include locally owned and licensed locations. Chick-fil-A said the latest restaurant additions in the state will create approximately 1,600 jobs.

“This is just the start of the next phase of growth throughout Massachusetts, where we are committed to creating jobs, serving delicious food with care, being a good neighbor, and making a positive impact on local communities,” said Elizabeth Meloy, Chick-fil-A real estate, Northeast region, in a statement provided to Boston.com.