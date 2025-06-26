Lizzo Set to Release 13-Track Mixtape Friday with SZA, Doja Cat Features

Music star Lizzo plans to drop My Face Hurts From Smiling, a fresh 13-track mixtape, this Friday, June 27, through Nice Life and Atlantic Records. The work marks her first solo record since 2022.

She's collaborating with top talents on the project, with SZA joining on "IRL" and Doja Cat adding fire to "Still Can't Fuh." This mixtape sets the stage for her next big project, as she confirmed back in March that she has wrapped up production on her fifth studio album, Love in Real Life.

SZA couldn't hold back her praise. "I'm not kidding this is actually the most fye mixtape ever," she wrote on her Instagram story, as noted in Billboard. The pair had struck gold before on their first collaboration on their "Special" remix back in 2023.

On Instagram, fans got their first glimpse at the cover art, featuring Lizzo striking a pose with yellow smiley faces strategically placed. The announcement follows her two 2025 singles, "Still Bad" and "Love in Real Life."

Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview in March, she shared that the album's title reflects the sound of the whole project, and The Strokes inspired her. "The Strokes were just such a huge inspiration. The Strokes were on the mood board for Love in Real Life," Lizzo said, as reported by Sportskeeda.

She also disclosed that she started working on the upcoming album in late 2023. But when she crafted the title track in early 2024, everything changed, and she had to start from scratch again. "I wrote that song and was like, 'Whoa, this is it. Erase, scratch everything we did'... Starting with 'Love in Real Life' is the track one. That's where the rest of this kind of happened," she revealed in a candid moment.