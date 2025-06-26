ContestsEvents
Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With M3GAN 2.0 in Creepy-Cute Crossover

Megan Thee Stallion joins M3GAN bots in a spooky hotel scene, showing off dance moves and horror-comedy queen energy.

Kayla Morgan
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion just added another wild mission to her resume—and this one involved creepy robots, hotel hijinks, and a lot of pink pajamas.

On Wednesday (June 25), the rapper teamed up with the M3GAN horror franchise to help promote the upcoming sequel, M3GAN 2.0, and the result is as funny as it is freaky. The promo video kicks off with Megan lounging in a hotel room, but things take a turn when room service arrives and it's staffed entirely by M3GAN bots.

“You didn’t think we left our real hot girl s—t,” says an eerie AI voice, setting the mood for a chaotic crossover that blends horror and humor.

Of course, Megan doesn’t just scream and run. Instead, she joins the M3GAN squad for an epic dance break, grooving and twerking to Britney Spears’ “Oops!!… I Did It Again.” In true Hot Girl fashion, the ad ends with Megan doing a full-on split in her pajama set.

From Fan to Franchise Favorite

Fans were quick to connect the dots, noting that Megan was hyped for M3GAN long before this promo ever happened.

“You were one of the first celebrities to talk about the movie before it came out! Soo full circle,” a fan account wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

And they’re absolutely right. Back in 2022, Megan tweeted:

“Not being biased but I think they made this movie for me. I will be THEE FIRST in line to see M3GAN.”

Looks like Universal Pictures took note, because now she’s practically part of the M3GAN family. Could a cameo be next? Horror hotties, stay tuned.

Meg in Her Acting Era

This isn’t Megan’s first time stepping into Hollywood. She made a surprise appearance in She-Hulk and also popped up in 2024’s Mean Girls movie-musical. If M3GAN 3.0 ever happens, it’s safe to say fans will be rooting for Megan to officially enter the robot universe.

Kayla MorganWriter
