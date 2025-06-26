Record-Setting Heat Bears Down on Boston

Scorching temperatures have been baking Boston over the last several days. Despite the record-setting heat, Bostonians weren't being deterred by some of the highest 100-degree-plus temperatures ever recorded in the city's history.

CBS News Boston caught up with David Freeman, who was riding his bike along the Esplanade. Freeman was traveling from Cambridge to a beach in Boston.

"I am just going for a joy ride. That's about it. It's really, really hot, but everyone thinks I'm foolish. A friend of mine said, 'You are foolish. AC. Go to the gym. AC,'" Freeman said. "Today is my gym day off, so here I am."

Freeman wasn't the only one outdoors in the heat. Runners and walkers continued their outdoor activities. Playgrounds in the city were mostly empty, but splash pads were a popular place for youngsters to cool off. A complete list of splash pads and open pools is posted on the City of Boston's website.

Ice cream trucks were doing steady business on Tuesday, June 24. Alex Martin, who operates an ice cream truck that travels across the state, said that demand has been high during the last several days.

"This is my first summer doing this," Martin told CBS News Boston. "It's a fun summer job. I don't know; it just started to get really hot. We will see how I hold up in the heat. Yesterday was really busy. It was packed all day — really long lines."

According to CBS News Boston, Boston EMS calls increased by 10% on Monday, June 23. The department reported 17 heat-related calls across the city, with 24 response calls coming from a Fenway Park concert.