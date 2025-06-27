Cam’ron Lands $750K Book Deal for Memoir on Hip-Hop Journey and Cultural Impact

Harlem-born rapper Cam'ron is making his literary debut. The hip-hop legend has bagged a $750,000 book deal with American publishing company Simon & Schuster to write his upcoming memoir.

The highly anticipated book will give readers an unfiltered look at Cam'ron's life, highlighting his journey from an up-and-coming rapper in the streets of Harlem to a prominent figure in hip-hop, fashion, and business. Although Killa Cam has yet to announce the official release date, he's thrilled about this new chapter of his career.

"I'm happy to have this deal done," Cam'ron shared in a press release. "Hopefully the book will be released February of 2026 and that everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it."

In the currently untitled autobiography, the Queens star will share his personal experiences and two cents on the entertainment industry. After partnering with one of the "Big Five" publishers, he hopes the book can bring in 8 figures.

This six-figure deal comes right after another big win for the Dipset co-founder. He recently partnered with REVOLT to host his new podcast, where he shares anything on his mind.

Earlier this year, Cam'ron premiered his independent thriller Is It A Crime, which he also produced and starred in alongside Samantha Optiz. The top-rated indie film is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and YouTube TV.