Japanese Tea Café to Open in Boston’s Back Bay

A contemporary Japanese tea café is making its Massachusetts debut in Boston's Back Bay.

Known for its matcha-focused menu and contemporary vibe, the Tokyo-based Nana's Green Tea will open its first location in the Bay State at 175 Newbury St. in Back Bay. The 1,022-square-foot, garden-level space will have indoor and outdoor seating for up to 21 guests.

Covent Restaurant Group is developing the Back Bay tea café concept. The local hospitality company is known for creating imaginative, Asian-inspired food concepts. It is responsible for creating Yunnan Kitchen, Boston's first restaurant providing Yunnan cuisine, and Machi Machi, a Taiwanese bubble tea shop.

“Nana's Green Tea is a modern Japanese teahouse, serving desserts in an imaginatively designed setting,” Covent founder and CEO Patrick Siu said in an interview with What Now Boston. “We decided to bring this concept to Boston because of the deep-rooted Japanese culture that has been around in Boston for decades.”

Established in 2001, Nana's Green Tea operates over 90 shops worldwide, with the majority located in Japan. The menu features several green tea-infused specialties, including matcha frappes, soft-serve ice cream, pastries, and parfaits.

According to What Now Boston, the matcha used in the café's products is sourced directly from the brand's partner tea farm in Uji, Kyoto. This region is well-known for producing the finest green tea in Japan.