North West Is Giving Major Kanye Energy During ‘Fit Check’
North West channels Kanye West with her fashion interview and prepares to drop her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.
North West isn’t just following in her dad’s footsteps—she’s stomping down the runway in them. During a recent episode of Fit Check, the viral interview series hosted by Chris Too Smoove, the 11-year-old offered a series of “I don’t know” responses when asked about her outfit.
It might seem like she didn’t want to talk fashion—but fans quickly picked up on the throwback. Her dad, Kanye West, did the exact same thing in a 2024 Fit Check interview, only disclosing the price of his trousers and replying “I don’t know” to everything else.
Like father, like daughter.
North, the oldest child of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, has long been compared to Ye—for her fashion sense, her camera confidence, and now, for her unbothered answers.
But the similarities don’t stop there.
North is also making waves in music. She’s set to release her debut album titled Elementary School Dropout—a playful and pointed nod to her father’s groundbreaking 2004 debut, College Dropout.
In early 2025, Kanye posted a black-and-white photo of North playing a keyboard in his studio, captioning it, “made me love music again.” According to him, it was North’s request for beats that sparked his creative energy again, leading both of them into a fresh musical era.
North’s been warming up for this moment: she appeared on “Talking / Once Again,” a 2024 track with Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign, then popped up on Vultures 2, and even stunned fans by rapping in Japanese on FKA twigs’ track "Childlike Things."