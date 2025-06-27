ContestsEvents
Tewksbury Resident Almost Falls Victim to Text Message Money Scam

Michael Vyskocil
Man hands using smart phone

Stock Photo

Police in Tewksbury are warning residents to be on alert after an individual almost lost $20,000 in a text message scam. 

According to police via a Patch of Tewksbury report, the scammers were impersonating Bank of America employees. A post on X by the Tewksbury Police Department read as follows:

"A local resident recently lost nearly $20,000 after receiving a text message that appeared to be from Bank of America, asking if she had authorized a wire transfer. When she replied 'no,' scammers followed up by email and phone, impersonating bank employees and convincing her to withdraw money and deposit it into another account. This incident remains under investigation."

Police urge residents to follow these guidelines if they receive a suspicious call or text message claiming to come from your bank:

  • Do not reply by tapping links in text messages.
  • If you receive a phone call, hang up and call your bank directly using a known, official number.
  • Never withdraw money or transfer funds based on a phone request.
  • When in doubt, check with the police or your bank before taking any further action.

As these types of scams become more frequent, police are reminding the public to discuss the scams with friends and family members, particularly older adults.

MassachusettsscamTewksbury
Michael VyskocilWriter
