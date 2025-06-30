Police Bolster Presence at Hampton Beach Ahead of July 4th

A wave of increased police patrols is coming to Hampton Beach just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend, following two recent shootings that rattled the popular New Hampshire destination.

On Tuesday night, three people were injured in a shooting near 333 Ocean Boulevard. Police say none of the injuries were life-threatening. The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Divaris O. Ruiz of Manchester, allegedly fled the scene, prompting a multi-agency pursuit that ended with his arrest in Deerfield later that night. Ruiz faces multiple charges, including first-degree assault with a firearm, and is being held pending a court hearing.

This was the second shooting in the area in less than a month. Authorities responded to gunfire on June 3 as well, though no injuries were reported in that incident.

In response, New Hampshire State Police are teaming up with local departments from Londonderry, Newton, and Kingston to strengthen security. Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno assured residents and visitors that “the public can expect a continued significant police presence at our beach to ensure the safety of the public,” emphasizing that “this type of behavior will not be tolerated”.

Extra officers will patrol popular areas and monitor crowds, especially during peak times like the July 1-4 holiday stretch, when tens of thousands flock to the beach. Beach goers are urged to stay alert, keep children close, and report suspicious activity. Alcohol and personal fireworks remain banned, with official fireworks displays proceeding under strict oversight.