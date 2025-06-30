MBTA to Offer Free Rides, Expanded Service for Boston’s July 4th Celebrations

As Boston prepares for its annual Fourth of July festivities, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has announced free rides across all its services after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4, 2025. The move is expected to help manage the surge of more than a million visitors anticipated for events like the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and Harborfest.

Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt emphasized the broader role of public transit during the holiday. “Transit is more than just a ride – it’s how families gather, how communities come together, and how we make memories,” Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement.

“We’re proud to provide extra service this Fourth of July to help people celebrate safely and stay connected to the moments that matter most.”

The MBTA will operate on modified schedules to accommodate increased ridership. Subway lines will run a modified Saturday schedule, with increased service from 3 p.m. until the end of service. Buses and the Silver Line will follow a Sunday schedule, while Commuter Rail lines will operate on a weekend timetable. Most last trains will depart North and South Stations between 11:30 p.m. and midnight, with flexibility for fireworks delays.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng encouraged residents and visitors to take advantage of the expanded service. “Whether you’re attending parties, barbeques, or the fireworks display over Boston Harbor, leave the driving to us. Take the T,” Eng said, adding that the MBTA workforce is committed to delivering “the level of enhanced service that our riders deserve.”

Additional staff, Transit Ambassadors, and Transit Police will be deployed across the network to assist passengers and ensure safety. Riders are encouraged to report emergencies via 911, the MBTA Transit Police line, or the SeeSay app.