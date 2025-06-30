Meet John Cena, Ewan McGregor, Orlando Bloom at Fan Expo Boston 2025

Get ready for a celebrity-centric event coming to Boston.

According to a news release, Fan Expo Boston 2025 is being described as a "three-day pop culture extravaganza" featuring celebrity guests, voice actors, comic artists, cosplayers, and other special guests.

While the event will focus on films and TV, displays of manga and anime will also be present.

According to a Patriot Ledger report, celebrities at the event will include Orlando Bloom of the "Lord of the Rings" films, Boston native and pro wrestler John Cena, Jared Padalecki, John Boyega, Jason Isaacs, and Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGrego of "Star Wars" fame.

Several comic book creators will also be present, including Frank Miller, Scott Snyder of "Absolute Batman," Greg Capullo of "Wolverine: Revenge," James Tynion IV, Jeph Loeb of "Batman," and Joe Quesada.

The Fan Expo Boston will take place on the following dates at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St. in Boston:

Friday, Aug. 8, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A news release for the event notes that additional activities will include "celebrity photo ops, autograph signings, Q&A panels, and workshops and seminars, including sketch duels and comic creator spotlights." Attendees are also invited to participate in a cosplay contest for a chance to win a $1,000 prize.