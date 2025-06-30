Somerville Restaurant Takes Global Honors for Phenomenal Pizza

A Somerville restaurant has proven it can stand up to the best pizza pies in the world during this year's Best Pizza Awards.

The top 100 selection of the awards featured pizza professional Juan Gabriel Pérez of Posto in Somerville, located at 400 Assembly Row. Pérez also placed in the awards' 2023 and 2024 versions but hit a ranking high this year at No. 54 on the list.

"As Executive Chef at Posto Boston, he's praised for his creative flair, seasonal ingredients, and dough innovation," noted a statement by the Best Pizza Awards. "With over a million followers worldwide, Juan blends tradition and modernity, earning a global reputation for craftsmanship and passion that honors pizza's authentic roots."

According to a Time Out Boston report, Posto prides itself on in-house, handmade mozzarella, locally sourced produce, and wood-fired pizzas made according to the requirements outlined by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

"The place is more than just a pizza joint," writes Christina Izzo. "It's a cozy Italian restaurant that works just as well for a first date as it does for a group dinner with friends."