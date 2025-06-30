State Rep. Vanna Howard Hosts Successful Fourth Annual Diaper Drive

State Rep. Vanna Howard is pleased with the public's response to her fourth annual diaper and baby wipe drive for The Wish Project. Howard held the event on Saturday, June 14, at Cawley Stadium.

According to Howard, members of the community donated 255 packs of diapers (15,000 individual diapers) and 200 packs of wipes, as well as baby formula, shampoo, toothpaste, and shoes. The nonprofit distributes more than 5,000 diaper packages each year.

“The response from our community has been spectacular!” Howard said by text last Friday, June 20, to The (Lowell) Sun. “But then again, our community has always responded to our [neighbors'] needs.”

According to The Sun, the diaper drive is one of several donation-style events Howard has hosted to benefit community organizations. She organized a spice drive in 2023 to support the Coalition for a Better Acre's food pantry. Approximately 200 people donated 1,500 pounds of spices, cooking oil, and butter to support the food pantry's needs.

Founded in 2005, The Wish Project helps families by meeting their basic needs and providing immediate assistance. According to a statement on the organization's website, “Our goal is to provide our local people in need with clothing, basic home goods, and baby goods, while helping the planet by recycling used goods. Only when people have their basic needs met can they move forward and out of the social services system.”