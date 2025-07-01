Doechii’s Electrifying Glastonbury Debut: A Hip-Hop ‘School’ to Remember

Doechii has been racking up wins since the beginning of this year, dropping chart-topping hits and even snagging a GRAMMY.

The rising rap sensation let the world know she's not slowing down with her groundbreaking 45-minute performance at Glastonbury on Saturday night.

She knocked it out of the park with her thoughtfully constructed "School of Hip-Hop" theme that saw her pay tribute to hip-hop history and deliver lessons on becoming an exemplary rapper.

Doechii's set featured tracks like "NISSAN ALTIMA", "DENIAL IS A RIVER", and "CATFISH", which flaunted her lyrical prowess, vocal versatility, and confidence on stage.

The Florida-born rapper performed a reimagined version of her hit single "Anxiety" and showed her impressive ability to switch vocals and energize her music.

During a costume change at the festival, Doechii playfully addressed recent criticism and controversies, such as the Meta Gala incident earlier this year. The "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" rapper had set tongues wagging after demanding more umbrellas from her team to shield her outfit.

After her memorable Glastonbury debut, Doechii has several other performances lined up. She will be among the headliners for Lollapalooza, which will start at the end of this month in Grant Park in Chicago.

Fans are also anticipating the BET Award winner's performance at Austin City Limits 2025. The festival's lineup includes other big names like Hozier, Doja Cat, and Sabrina Carpenter.

At only 26, Doechii has demonstrated that talent, ambition, and dedication are the golden ticket to success in the hip-hop industry.

She has cited rap legend Lauren Hill as one of her major influences.