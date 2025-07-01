Jeezy Reveals Jay-Z Replaced His Verse on Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk In Love’

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Jay-Z (L) and Young Jeezy perform during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 16, 2015 in New York City.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

During a recent appearance on the 7PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Jeezy opened up about his long-standing relationship with Jay-Z, including a missed opportunity to be featured on Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love.”

Jeezy explained that he was originally invited to contribute a verse to the track. But things didn’t go as planned.

“I dropped the ball when I wrote my verse for ‘Drunk In Love’ for Beyoncé,” Jeezy recalled. “Hov called me. He’s like, ‘I took you off the song. By the way, I’m on there.’ I was like, ‘I figured that.’”

He added that his version of the track still exists somewhere, unreleased.

“It’s on someone’s drive. Tell Bey we need to put that out. It’s some vintage,” he said.

In the Studio with Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jeezy also shared the backstory of writing that verse. It was the only time he was in the studio with both Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“He came in the room and she's like, ‘You got something for this?’ You know, I’m going in. It sounded crazy. This is her song, but I’m just trying to go hard,” he said. “He probably like, ‘Oh nah. We no putting that out.’”

The moment showed how collaborative sessions — even with top-tier artists — don’t always lead to final releases. Decisions are made based on what fits the song best, and sometimes that means verses get cut.

Jay-Z’s Role in the Background

This isn’t the only example Jeezy gave of Jay-Z making key behind-the-scenes calls. He also noted that they canceled their music video for “Seen It All” to avoid overshadowing Bobby Shmurda’s breakout hit “Hot N----.

Plenty of Collabs, One That Got Away

While Jeezy didn’t make the final cut on “Drunk In Love,” he and Jay-Z have worked together many times. Tracks like “Go Crazy (Remix),” “Real As It Gets” from The Blueprint 3, and “I Do” with André 3000 highlight their strong creative connection.

Still, Jeezy’s story shows that even experienced artists miss out on big moments — and that timing, fit, and vision all play a role in what the public eventually hears.

