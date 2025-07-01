Laid-Off Federal Workers Set Sights on Boston for Employment Prospects

As tens of thousands of laid-off and displaced federal workers seek new avenues for employment, many are setting their sights on Boston.

The Boston Globe reported that the City of Boston has been inundated with job applications for vacant positions that have remained unfilled.

Alex Lawrence, the city's chief people officer, stated that in the first quarter of 2025, the city received 39,111 applications, a 60% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024. Many of these positions are in areas such as budgeting, procurement, and finance, roles similar to those in the federal government, Lawrence stated.

“Despite the chaos and confusion playing out, [it's] a real opportunity for the state and local governments across Massachusetts to capture some of this A-plus public sector talent,” said Caitlin Lewis, executive director of Work For America, in the Boston Globe report.

Those looking for work in the public sector in Massachusetts, however, aren't escaping the economic and political pressures that have presented themselves during the last several months. Boston is facing a budget shortfall exacerbated by a post-COVID-pandemic decline in commercial property values, a situation that's muddying the waters for long-term employment with the city.

The Massachusetts state government is facing its share of economic woes, which have led to a hiring freeze. Gov. Maura Healey's office has said this situation has resulted from the “widespread economic uncertainty at the national level.”

While these jobs have been frozen at the state level, the Healey administration continues to focus on attracting federal employees to Massachusetts. In March, according to the Globe, the state created a website to promote employment opportunities in the state for federal workers. More than 160,000 job postings are listed in the private sector and local government.