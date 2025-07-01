Several Boston Pools to Remain Offline for Repairs This Summer

At least nine of Boston's public pools are closed, and five will stay closed for repairs this summer. A CBS News Boston report stated that many of the pool closures are affecting communities of color in Boston, including Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury.

Holland Community Center in Dorchester has been one of the pools that has remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic. One employee said the pool has been receiving frequent calls from the public about when the pool will reopen.

In a statement shared with CBS News Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu said that the city is working quickly to get several pools online again after a heat wave during the week of June 23 brought scorching temperatures to the region. Members of the public descended on public pools across Massachusetts to escape the 100-degree heat.

"By the end of this year, we'll have more pools open than anytime in the last decade in the city of Boston. Many of these pools have been closed for a long time. Some have had to be closed because of public health issues that came up with a pump or a filtration system that stopped working," Wu said in a statement to CBS News Boston.

The nine pools that remain closed as of Tuesday, July 1, include the following:

BCYF Blackstone in Boston's South End

BCYF Condon in South Boston, which is planned to open in July

BCYF Hennigan in Jamaica Plain

BCYF Holland in Dorchester

BCYF Mildred Avenue in Mattapan, which is planned to open in July

BCYF Mirabella in Boston's North End, which is planned to open on July 1

BCYF Perkins in Dorchester

BPS Madison Park in Roxbury